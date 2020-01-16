The dollar again has overcome a psychological boundary
On Wednesday, January 15, the national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has calculated the official rate of hryvnia against major foreign currencies: 1 US dollar of 24.03 UAH; 1 Euro 26,69 UAH 10 Russian rubles – UAH 3,91.
About it writes Today.
So, compared to yesterday’s values the dollar rose 10 cents after falling four of the previous banking day. While the official dollar exchange rate rose again above the psychological mark of 24 hryvnia. Before “green” was worth 24 UAH 10 January – for the first time since the end of November. During the week from 8 to 15 January – the hryvnia has weakened relative to the U.S. dollar for 35 cents.
The Euro today rose by seven cents after rising a penny on the previous banking day. The value of 10 Russian rubles has not practically changed.
As you know, the official dollar exchange rate is calculated, based on the situation on the interbank currency market, but with some lag. On Tuesday, January 14, the dollar fell to eight cents in the purchase and 10 sale. The American currency closed at the level of 23.97/24 UAH (buy/sell). The European currency fell in price by 10 kopecks in buying-for – 11 in the sale. To close, the Euro was trading at the level of 26.66/26,69 UAH (buy/sell). Today’s auction has not started yet.