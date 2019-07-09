The dollar and the Euro continue to decline in the cash market

July 9, 2019

The dollar fell 5 cents, EUR 10 cents

In exchange offices of Ukraine today, 9 July 2019, at 11:30 in dollar sales compared to the previous working day down 5 cents to 25.77 USD per dollar in buying 4 cents to $ 25.50 per dollar. The Euro is down 10 cents to 29.01 hryvnia for one Euro.

Доллар и евро продолжают снижаться на наличном рынке

The rate for the dollar today is 25,40 — 25,70 (25,40 — 25,70 — 8 July), sales of 25.70 — 26,10 (25,70 — 26,30 — 8 July) UAH per dollar. The average exchange rate for the dollar is 25.50 (25,54 — July 8), sale — 25,77 (25,82 — July 8) UAH per dollar.

Buying rate of the Euro 28,30 — the 28.85 (28,40 — 28,90 — 8 July), sales 28,70 — 29,50 (28,90 — 29,50 — 8 July) UAH per Euro. The average rate of buying euros is of 28.51 (28,60 — July 8), sale — 29,01 (29,11 — July 8) UAH per Euro.

The purchase rate of the Russian ruble is 2,50 — 4,00 (2,50 — 4,00 — 8 July), sales— 4,00 — 5,00 (4,00 — 5,00 — 8 July) UAH for 10 rubles. The average purchase rate of the ruble is 3.75 (3,76 — 8 July) sale of 4.08 (4,09 — July 8) UAH for 10 rubles.

