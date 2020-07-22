The dollar approached the psychological mark
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The dollar is going up rapidly
The American currency continues to appreciate rapidly, approaching the level of 28 USD.
The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks approached the psychological mark of 28 hryvnia, according to data BIN.ua.
So, on Wednesday, 22 July, the selling rate of cash dollar rose by 23 cents to 27.99 UAH/USD, buying rate by 17 cents to 27,63 UAH/USD.
The Euro rose even more. The average buying rate rose 38 cents to 31.44 in UAH/EUR, the selling rate of 39 cents to 32.12 UAH/EUR.
Note, at this point, oficialnych dollar in Ukrainefare to a maximum of 3.5 months up to 27.66 USD.
