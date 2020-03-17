The dollar broke loose — what will be the course March 17
The official dollar rate on Tuesday, 17 March, is set at 26,5249 UAH/$, which is by 43 kopecks higher than the rate on Monday.
The expectations of Bank treasurers in Tuesday trading on the interbank foreign exchange market will be held in the range of 26.65-26,85 UAH/$.
Rate on the interbank market
On Monday, the interbank market opened at the level of 26,385-26,415 UAH/$.
Further quotations showed growth up to day high 26,62-of 26.65 UAH/$ at the end of the session.
Reference rate as of 12:00 was 26,4203 UAH/$.
According to bankers, the scenario of trading in the beginning of this week was not different from the scenario of the last days:
- excessive demand for foreign currency;
- the growth of quotations;
- the auction for the sale of currency;
- preservation of the increased demand;
- further growth of quotations on the background of significant margin the cash market, creating additional speculative pressure.
“While the announced volume traded on the currency auction of $200 million total volume of submitted bids amounted to $259 million, were granted applications for $130,5 million, weighted average rate made up of 26.54 UAH/$. After the auction, the quotes continued to rise and ended the day at the level of 26.65 UAH/$”, – told UBR.ua Director of Treasury Bank “Credit Dnepr” Oleg Kurinnoy.
The amount of free liquidity grew by UAH 4.5 bn and amounted to 211 billion UAH, while the remains of banks at correspondent accounts with the NBU increased by UAH 5.3 billion to 51.6 billion, and the volume of liquidity, the NBU mobilized through the certificates of Deposit decreased by 0.8 billion UAH to 159.3 billion.
In exchange rate
In the currency exchange rate of the dollar at the beginning of the working week and not at all far exceeded UAH 27.
The cash market on March 16 opened with quotations was 26.70-26,85 UAH/$, but by mid-afternoon they rose to 27,35-27,50 UAH/$.
The rate on the black market
- USD 27,202/27,508;
- EUR 29,751/30,377;
- RUB 0,360/0,373.
Stock markets
The Euro against the U.S. dollar on the international currency market Forex on Monday, March 16, increased relative to the previous fixing by 0.1% to 1,1113 dollar.
The world stock markets have been bearish dynamics of main indexes, experts say.
“Investors ignored an unexpected decision of the fed to lower the base rate by 1 percentage point to 0-0. 25% per annum, and plans of the regulator to further redeem market securities for $700 billion in the coming months “to maintain price stability and to assist the household”. The players talked about the loss of confidence in the regulator, resulting in uncontrollable panic,” – said the head of Department of Analytics GK Forex Club Andrey Shevchishin.
For example, Goldman Sachs Group issued a forecast that U.S. GDP in the II quarter will fall by 5%. Against this background, investors are wondering, will the economy until 2021 to recover from coronavirus shock.