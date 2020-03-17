The dollar broke the psychological mark
In exchange offices of Ukraine of March 16, 2020 at 12:00 in dollar sales compared to the previous working day rose 58 cents to 27,18 hryvnia to the dollar, the Euro rose by 52 kopecks to 30,20 hryvnia for one Euro.
This is evidenced by the monitoring of RBC-Ukraine.
In the cash market the average rate for the dollar is 26,40 (25,98 — March 13), sales — 27,18 (26,60 — March 13) UAH per dollar. The average rate of buying euros is of 29.27 (of 28.91 — March 13), sales — 30,20 (of 29.68 — March 13) UAH per Euro. The average purchase rate of the ruble is 3.25 (3,25 — 13 March), sales of 3.73 (3.70 to March 13) UAH for 10 rubles.
We will remind, on March 16 interbank foreign exchange market opened with growth of the dollar. Compared with the close of the previous session, rose by 18 cents to 26.40 hryvnia per dollar in buying 26.37 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is up 47 cents to 29.58 hryvnia for one Euro.
Taking into account trading on the interbank market the national Bank set for March 16 the reference rate 26,42 UAH/USD, raising it compared to 13 March (of 26.07 UAH). Thus, the official rate of NBU on the following day will be set around this level.
The largest banks have set the dollar within 26,50 — 27,50 USD/dollar, increasing it compared to the previous day.