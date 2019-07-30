The dollar continues to fall in price in the cash market

In the capital market of currencies, the dollar continues to become cheaper. As of 16.30 the rate for the dollar in a separate exchange fell below 25 hryvnia.

Доллар продолжает дешеветь на наличном рынке

On the morning of 30 July, the dollar rate in exchange offices fluctuated in the range of 25.2 UAH per dollar (buying) and 25,35 (selling).

After lunch, the dollar dropped and is now in private exchange offices the dollar is bought at UAH 24,8, and sell 25,05 UAH.

On the interbank market the dollar also fell: purchase 24,95 UAH per dollar, and selling 25,04 UAH.

