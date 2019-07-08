The dollar declines on interbank market

July 8, 2019

On Monday, July 8, the national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) set the official exchange rate of hryvnia against us dollar and Euro and other major foreign currencies. The dollar depreciates, the Euro depreciates.

According to the official website of the NBU, today July 8, the price of a dollar is 25 UAH 71 penny. Thus, the price of the us dollar was 16 cents less than the previous banking day. The price of the Euro today dropped, and now the Euro is 28 UAH 95 kopecks, which in turn is 25 cents less than Sunday, July 7.

Sunday, July 7, the United States dollar on the interbank currency market of Ukraine has not changed. Non-cash U.S. currency traded on the interbank market on 25.685/25.645 UAH (buy/sell). The Euro was established at 28.88/28.83 UAH.

