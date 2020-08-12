The dollar depreciates: the exchange rate on August 12
On Wednesday, August 12, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, August 12 has set the official exchange rate of hryvnia at the level 27,5982 UAH per dollar
These data are presented on the NBU.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,5982 UAH per dollar against 27,6007 UAH per dollar on Tuesday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,5562 for the Euro against the 32,4653 UAH per Euro yesterday.
“Pay by face”: in Ukraine has launched the first biometric terminals
Exchange rates on 12 Aug:
-
USD — 27,5982 UAH per 1 dollar.
-
EUR — 32,5562 UAH for 1 Euro;
-
PLN — 7,3972 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
-
RUB — 3,7937 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
-
BYN -11,243 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
-
TRY — 3,8091 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
-
MDL — 1,6674 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
-
GBP — 36,2116 UAH 1 GBP;
-
CHF — 30,2911 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
-
CNY — 3,9739 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, the national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, 11 August 2020, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 5 cents to 27,6007 UAH per dollar.
telegraf.com.ua