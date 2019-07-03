The dollar did not come from the peak: the end of the day on the interbank market
The dollar on Wednesday, July 3, at the interbank market in the sale declined to 25,95 UAH/USD, or 23 cents, and in the purchase — to of 25.92 UAH/USD
The Euro is down 27 cents to 29.30 UAH per Euro
According to the company “Ukrdealing”, today, bidding on the dollar closed in the range of 25,9200 — 25,9500 UAH/USD, Euro 29,2714 — 29,3027 UAH/Euro, Russian ruble 0,4075 — 0,4081 UAH/ruble.
We will remind, the international monetary Fund expects a gradual depreciation of the hryvnia to the dollar by 2024: in 2019 — 28, 7 grn/dollar; in 2020 — 30,0 UAH/USD; in 2021 30.5 UAH/USD; in 2022 — 31,0 USD/dollar; in 2023 is 31.5 UAH/USD; in 2024 31.9 per UAH/USD.