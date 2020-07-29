The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices went up again
July 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The dollar became cheaper just a couple of days
U.S. currency in the cash market was cheaper earlier in the week, but in the middle a bit more expensive.
After two days of decrease in a dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks returned to growth, according to данныеBIN.ua.
So, on Wednesday, 29 July, the selling rate of cash dollar rose by 3 kopecks to 27.82 UAH/USD, buying rate by 4 cents to 27,54 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro rose by 4 cents to 31.99 UAH/EUR, the selling rate by 2 kopecks to 32.60 UAH/EUR.
The national Bank slightly arkipel the hryvnia exchange rate on 29 July to 27.68 per dollar.
Note nonudepreteen Minister Denis Shmyhal said tootmisest artificial devaluation of the hryvnia is not considered.
korrespondent.net