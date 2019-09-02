The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine: the expert gave a positive forecast for September
In early September, the rate will rise above 25 UAH/USD
Over the next weeks it is expected a slight growth of dollar rate against the hryvnia.
Comments about this RBC-Ukraine said Vadim Iosub, senior analyst at Alpari.
“The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week, 25.2 UAH and the cash dollar in banks may trade at a 25.1/25.3 per UAH”, — he said.
The analyst reminded that in the period from Tuesday to Thursday, the hryvnia exchange rate is moderately reduced, but on Friday, the hryvnia returned to the consolidation. He added that it could affect the appointment of a new Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
Last week the official rate of the dollar against the hryvnia on all segments of the currency market by 0.1% and 0.8%.
So, from Friday to Friday the official dollar rate set by the NBU, increased from 25.04 to 25.23 UAH UAH (+0,8%).
Demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market, according to the company “Ukrdealing”, during this same time increased from 25.09/to 25.12 to to 25.12/25,15 (+0,1%).
The average buying/selling rate of cash dollar in banks rose for the week with 24,98/25,25 to 25,03/25,26 (+0,2%/+0,1%).
The spread between the average sale and the average purchase decreased from 1.1% to 1.0%.