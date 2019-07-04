The dollar fell below UAH 26 for the first year

The national Bank of Ukraine set the hryvnia exchange rate at the level of around 25.87 USD per dollar.

Due to this the official rate of national currency to the dollar for the first time since 13 April 2018 was below 26 UAH.

The strengthening of the hryvnia is due to the fact that the government sells debt bonds to foreign investors.

They buy bonds in local currency and sell currency in our country.

However, after completion of maturity period of these bonds, they can withdraw currency abroad and cause the depreciation of the hryvnia.

