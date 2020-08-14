The dollar fell to 27.5 hryvnias
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The national currency gradually strengthened
The U.S. currency is gradually decreasing for more than a week after rising in July. Also a little cheaper Euro.
The dollar depreciates over in exchange offices of the Kiev banks and before the weekend has already decreased to 27.5 hryvnias, according to данныеBIN.ua.
So, on Friday, August 14, the selling rate of cash dollar fell by 11 cents to 27,54 UAH/USD, buying rate by 12 cents to 27,26 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro fell by 6 cents to 31.98 UAH/EUR selling rate decreased by 7 cents to 32.53 UAH/EUR.
We will note, after two months of growth, the hryvnia exchange rate in July began to fall, and in early August, again began to strengthen.
