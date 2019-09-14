The dollar has fallen to a record, the hryvnia celebrates victory: new course from the NBU
The national Bank of Ukraine has established a dollar exchange rate in the country today:
$ 100 — UAH 2471,0681;
EUR 100 — UAH 2741,8972;
10 rubles — UAH 3,8328.
American dollar collapsed. It became cheaper by 12 cents. The European currency went up by 2 pennies. The Russian ruble also jumped in price by 3 pennies.
Recall that in the previous banking day-Friday, September 13, in Ukraine there were the following exchange rates:
$ 100 — UAH 2483,1184;
EUR 100 — UAH 2722,2427;
10 rubles — UAH 3,809.
Yesterday, on the last working day on Friday, trading on the interbank market closed:
with the dollar at 24.80/24.83 UAH
Euro 27.49/27.52 UAH
the Russian ruble 0.3857/0.3866 UAH.
In banks of Ukraine average exchange rate of the dollar on 13 September to 24.65 UAH per purchase and up to UAH 24,90 on sale.
Friday operated by such official rates of precious metals (10 ounces) of the national Bank:
Gold – 37 320,03 UAH
Silver – 451,06 UAH
Platinum – UAH 23 341,31
Palladium – 39 332,60 UAH
