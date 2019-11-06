The dollar in the year 2020: the Cabinet announced figure
In Ukraine in 2020, the average dollar rate of 27 UAH/$. This figure took into account in calculating the state budget for 2020.
About this presentation of the main financial document of the country on 5 November Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova. However, she noted that the rate in the budget is not displayed, it is incorporated in the macroeconomic forecasts, based on which we carried out the calculations of income and expenses.
“The short answer. The dollar is not budgeted. He laid in the macroeconomic forecast. In the macroeconomic forecast is the average rate for the year 2020 at the level of 27 hryvnia to the dollar,” she explained.
Note, 5 November 2019, the average rate of the hryvnia to the U.S. currency sales were set at 24,98 UAH/$.
The Cabinet forecasts the dollar in 2020 at the level of 27 hryvnia for one dollar. Although the Rada approved the budget on first reading with a rate of 28.2 hryvnia to the dollar.
On how to keep the dollar at the level of 27 hryvnia – said economic expert Boris Kushniruk live 24 channel.
“If there is no external negatives associated with the new wave of the global crisis, which can cause a drop in product prices in foreign markets to keep the dollar at the level of 27 hryvnia we can,” he said.
Kushniruk thinks it will especially be possible if the government will begin to sell the Ukrainian land, because due to this, it will actually attract additional funds.
It is clear that then will be created in Ukraine, foreign currency, and for the hryvnia will be bought the land. In this case, they can even create additional excess foreign currency,
– said Kushniruk.