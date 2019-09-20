The dollar is at 20: expert told what will happen to the exchange rate in Ukraine
Economic expert Taras Kozak called the conditions under which the dollar rate in Ukraine, which on September 19 struck a new low, could fall to 20 hryvnia for one “green”.
According to experts, a significant strengthening of the hryvnia may contribute to the adoption of the law on the land market and fair privatization.
“If the law will allow purchase of land to foreigners, they will have to Ukraine billions of dollars and here to change them on the hryvnia in order to buy land. Also if a fair privatization, and business – foreign and domestic – will bring in money from abroad or to take cheap credits in foreign banks. The inflow of foreign currency could rise very significantly,” – quoted Kozak publishing Today.
According to him, if the NBU will continue the same policy, the dollar rate in Ukraine is 20 hryvnas for one “buck”.
“If we understand that tomorrow the country will go echelons of dollars, the banks will get rid of dollars today, because tomorrow the dollar will be cheaper. That is, financial institutions are ahead of the curve, and they will get rid of the dollar in advance. So will the citizens. And as a result, the dollar will fall”, – concluded Kozak.
Economic expert also added that 2019 is atypical. According to him, it is very likely that the strong seasonal devaluation will not. Kozak predicts that as of the end of the year, the dollar in Ukraine will amount to 26.5 UAH/USD.
Recall that in the Budget for 2020 provides the exchange rate of 28,2 USD per dollar.