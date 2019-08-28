The dollar is growing on the interbank market
The exchange rate in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 28, 2019: the dollar strengthened, the hryvnia fell
The national Bank of Ukraine set the following official exchange rates in the country today:
$ 100 — UAH 2516.4930;
EUR 100 — UAH 2794.3138;
10 rubles — UAH 3.7979.
After the holiday weekend, the dollar jumped in price. The American currency has risen in price on 10 cents. The dollar jumped and the Euro, which became more expensive by 21 kopecks. But the Russian ruble fell by 3 kopecks.
Recall that in the previous banking day Tuesday, August 27, in Ukraine there were the following exchange rates:
$ 100 — UAH 2506.2890;
EUR 100 — UAH 2773.2088;
10 rubles — UAH 3.8203.
Yesterday, Tuesday, trading on the interbank market closed:
with the dollar at 25.13/25.15 UAH
Euro 27.90/27.92 UAH
the Russian ruble 0.3784/0.3789 UAH.
In banks of Ukraine average exchange rate of the dollar on August 27, Tuesday, amounted to 25.00 UAH to purchase and to 25.25 UAH on sale.
Yesterday acted in such official rates of precious metals (10 ounces) of the national Bank:
Gold – 374 UAH 815,52
Silver – 4 250,67 UAH
Platinum – UAH 214 287,71
Palladium – 370 UAH 429,51