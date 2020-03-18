The dollar may rise to UAH 30
March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The dollar against the hryvnia can grow up to 30 hryvnia in the case of continued panic in Ukraine and the deteriorating situation on global financial markets.
Comments about this RBC-Ukraine said Maxim Parkhomenko, an analyst at Alpari.
“Panic, you will be able to pull the dollar to 30 USD, but you need to pay attention not on the course, and the situation with world stock markets,” he said.
However, according to him, in the absence of panic, the hryvnia will stop its decline. “We may expect this until next week,” he added.