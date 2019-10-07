The dollar may surprise Ukrainians: analysts predict a turn
In Ukraine the dollar after a significant growth in the beginning of the week slowly moved on to strengthening. As a result, in the first week of October, the currency fluctuated between values of 24.5 to 25.5 UAH/$. Analysts believe that the hryvnia could still surprise the Ukrainians and to return to significant enhancement.
What happens to the exchange rate
Working week 4, ended with the strengthening of the hryvnia to the level of 24.62 UAH/$. This situation may indicate that the market comes to life after active weakening of the national currency.
But the emotions did not subside. A business that depends on the course, still has the mood of the devaluation. Like, at any time, the dollar can rise and it should be ready. Some hold the us currency and are in no hurry to sell it, others the opposite – a rush to buy before the price increases.
“The market now is emotional and vulnerable to the devaluation of the movement. The continuing unrest over the implementation of “formula Steinmeier” and the resignation of Alexander Danilyuk can strengthen the position of buyers”, – says head of Department of Analytics Forex Club Andrey Shevchishin.
The growth potential of the hryvnia is not yet fully exhausted, and next week we can see it continued, albeit at a much slower pace, said a senior analyst “Alpari” Vadim Iosub. One of the main reasons for the weakening of declining interest of foreigners to purchase domestic debt (debt securities – government bonds).
Opinions about what the result will be the dollar diverge. So, Shevchishin I am sure that the hryvnia can stabilize within the boundaries of 24.5-24,75 UAH/$ to 14 October.
The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine
While Iosub voiced less optimistic forecast. “Next week we expect growth of the dollar against the local currency. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week 25.3 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can be traded around 25,2/25,5 UAH”, – said the expert.
Financial analyst Yegor com also believes that the market has not played its lowest point for the dollar. According to his estimates in the next seven days is this year’s last chance to record the strengthening and approximation 24.5 UAH/$.
“If we do not receive such growth of the hryvnia, I think we can safely count on smooth devaluation since the beginning of the heating season. Although, of course, fluctuations in both directions are not going anywhere, but to such a low level of the dollar will not come,” he predicts.
Why is the hryvnia so long became cheaper and fell sharply in October
The devaluation of the hryvnia in the fall – business as usual. Traditionally it starts in late August. And this year it was not in August or in September. Shevchishin believes that “dad” this jump – exporters, since they stopped selling the proceeds to wait for a more favorable rate. And the “mother” – foreigners who stopped actively purchasing government securities of Ukraine.
“Strong hryvnia reduces the profitability of exporters or makes it zero, which forces the latter to hold the export in anticipation of the weakening of the national currency. As a result, the supply of currency has fallen sharply and demand remains the same,” – says the expert.
The economist International centre for policy studies Egor Kyyan calls and other causes: speculators want to make money and don’t inspire much hope for the currency. “Indeed, during the week, the hryvnia is generally stronger, a weekend “falls”. And then she “fell sharply”. I’d say pretty drastically. I think that is not only a factor of supply and demand in the market played a role, but the political situation (“formula Steinmeier”, trump-Zelensky, the situation with the IMF, etc.). Also, I think this sharp rise in price of the speculators is well earned,” he notes.
The value of the currency displayed on all Ukrainians, even if they have not been abroad and never in my life did not hold in the hands of the bills picture American presidents.
Real estate. The entire secondary market of real estate is fixed in dollars. And although the law of the transaction can be carried out only in UAH, the sellers initially called the price tag in the currency.
Import. About a fifth of the consumer basket of Ukrainians – branded products. Detergents, fruits, vegetables, flour and even fat buying abroad. And spend dollars, so the prices displayed in the currency. Revaluation helps to reduce the price in stores. Therefore, this trend also reduces the overall level of inflation in the country.