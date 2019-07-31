The dollar on the interbank market fell below the price of 25 UAH
The dollar several exchangers have put below 25 hryvnia
In exchange offices of Ukraine today, July 31, 2019, 11:30 in dollar sales compared to the previous banking day was down 17 cents to 25.08 per dollar in buying 20 cents to 24.77 per dollar. The Euro is down 16 cents to of 28.06 hryvnia for one Euro.
The rate for the dollar today is 24,55 — 24,95 (24,80 — 25,20 — 30 July), sales 24,90 — 25,55 (25,10 — 25,65 — 30 July) UAH per dollar. The average exchange rate for the dollar is 24,77 (24,97 — July 30), sales of 25.08 (25,25 — 30 July) UAH per dollar.
The buying rate for the Euro is 26,78 — of 27.85 (27,29 — 28,05 — 30 July), sales 27,83 — 28,70 (27,95 — 28,90 — 30 July) UAH per Euro. The average rate of buying euros is 27,56 (27,73 — July 30), the sale — of 28.06 (of 28.22 — July 30) UAH per Euro.
The purchase rate of the Russian ruble is 2,50 — 3,90 (2,50 — 3,95 — 30 July), sales of 3.89 — 5,00 (3,91 — 5,00 — 30 July) UAH for 10 rubles. The average purchase rate of the ruble is 3,543 (3,649 — July 30), sales 4,006 (4,031 -30 July) UAH for 10 rubles.
The exchange rate of the NBU evening
Infogram