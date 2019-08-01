The dollar rose sharply after yesterday’s collapse
August 1, 2019
The dollar on the interbank market reached UAH 25,40
The dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market in the sale on 1 August 2019 rose by 27 cents to 25.40 per dollar rate in the purchase to 25.38 per dollar. The Euro selling has increased by 4 kopecks — to 28.04 hryvnia for one Euro.
According to the company “Ukrdealing”, today, bidding on the dollar on the interbank market closed in the range of 25,3800 — 25,4000 UAH/USD, Euro 28,0271 — 28,0492 UAH/Euro, Russian ruble 0,3958 — 0,3962 UAH/ruble.
Currency Bid Offer
USD/UAH 25,3800 25,4000
EUR/UAH 28,0271 28,0492
RUB/UAH 0,3958 0,3962
