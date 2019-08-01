The dollar rose sharply after yesterday’s collapse

| August 1, 2019 | Business | No Comments
The dollar on the interbank market reached UAH 25,40

Курс доллара резко поднялся после вчерашнего обвала

The dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market in the sale on 1 August 2019 rose by 27 cents to 25.40 per dollar rate in the purchase to 25.38 per dollar. The Euro selling has increased by 4 kopecks — to 28.04 hryvnia for one Euro.

According to the company “Ukrdealing”, today, bidding on the dollar on the interbank market closed in the range of 25,3800 — 25,4000 UAH/USD, Euro 28,0271 — 28,0492 UAH/Euro, Russian ruble 0,3958 — 0,3962 UAH/ruble.

Currency Bid Offer

USD/UAH 25,3800 25,4000

EUR/UAH 28,0271 28,0492

RUB/UAH 0,3958 0,3962

