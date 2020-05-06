The Donbass arena was included in the ranking of the best stadium in the world

May 6, 2020 | Sport

"Донбасс Арена" попала в рейтинг на звание лучшего стадиона в мире

“Donbass Arena”

Spanish Marca has launched voting for the determination of the best football stadium in the world.

The top 40 were “Donbass arena”, which was built in 2009.

Recall the last match was on it was held in the framework of the 28th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, 2 may 2014 – the Pitmen beat Illichivets 3:1.

A list of the top 40 best stadiums (at the time of this vote).

  1. Cairo international stadium (home arena of “al Ahly”) – 103.7 thousand votes
  2. “Santiago Bernabeu” (Madrid) and 34.2 thousand
  3. Camp Nou (FC Barcelona) – 20.7 thousand
  4. “Monumental Chile” (“Colo Colo”) – 17,3 thousand
  5. “San Mames” (athletic) – 17,2 thousand.
  6. “Wanda Metropolitano” (“Atletico”) – 14,9 thousand
  7. Anfield (Liverpool) 13.4 thousand
  8. “La La bombonera” (Boca juniors) – 12,1 thousand
  9. “Signal Iduna Park” (Borussia Dortmund) – 10.8 thousand
  10. “Mohamed V” (“Raja” and “Widad Casablanca”) – 10,3 thousand
  11. Olympic stadium (“Esperance”, the national team of Tunisia) – 10 thousand
  12. Wembley (England) – 8,1 thousand
  13. Old Trafford (“Manchester United”) – 7.5 thousand.
  14. Maracanã (Flamengo and Fluminense) – 7.3 thousand
  15. “San Siro” (“Milan” and “inter”) – 6,7 thousand
  16. Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) – 5,8 thousand
  17. The vélodrome (Olympique Marseille) – 5,5 thousand
  18. “Da Luz” (Benfica) – 3.2 thousand
  19. Stadium. Johan Cruyff (Ajax and Netherlands) – 3.1 million
  20. “Monumental” (“river plate”) to 2.6 thousand
  21. Tottenham Hotspur (Tottenham) – 2.4 thousand.
  22. “Azteca” (“America”, “Cruz Azul” and the national team of Mexico) – 2,3 thousand
  23. “Soccer city” (team South Africa) – 1,6 thousand
  24. Celtic Park (Celtic) – 1.5 thousand
  25. “Azadi” (team Iran) – 1,4 thousand
  26. Dragao (Porto) – 1,3 thousand
  27. Juventus (Juventus) – 1,2 thousand
  28. Al “Park” (“Palmeiras”) – 943
  29. “Parc des princes” (Paris) – 932
  30. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea) – 842
  31. “Saint-Denis” (France) – 817
  32. Centenario (Uruguay) – 687
  33. “Besiktas Park” (“Besiktas”) – 676
  34. “Mane Garrincha” (Brazil) – 658
  35. Metropolitan stadium. Roberto Melendez (team Columbia) – 606
  36. “Railway Station” (“Glasgow Rangers”) – 564
  37. “Turk Telekom Arena” (“Galatasaray”) – 563
  38. Donbass Arena (Shakhtar) – 564
  39. Luzhniki stadium (CSKA and Russian national team) – 563
  40. Beijing national stadium (team China) – 558

