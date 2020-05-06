The Donbass arena was included in the ranking of the best stadium in the world
“Donbass Arena”
Spanish Marca has launched voting for the determination of the best football stadium in the world.
The top 40 were “Donbass arena”, which was built in 2009.
Recall the last match was on it was held in the framework of the 28th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, 2 may 2014 – the Pitmen beat Illichivets 3:1.
A list of the top 40 best stadiums (at the time of this vote).
- Cairo international stadium (home arena of “al Ahly”) – 103.7 thousand votes
- “Santiago Bernabeu” (Madrid) and 34.2 thousand
- Camp Nou (FC Barcelona) – 20.7 thousand
- “Monumental Chile” (“Colo Colo”) – 17,3 thousand
- “San Mames” (athletic) – 17,2 thousand.
- “Wanda Metropolitano” (“Atletico”) – 14,9 thousand
- Anfield (Liverpool) 13.4 thousand
- “La La bombonera” (Boca juniors) – 12,1 thousand
- “Signal Iduna Park” (Borussia Dortmund) – 10.8 thousand
- “Mohamed V” (“Raja” and “Widad Casablanca”) – 10,3 thousand
- Olympic stadium (“Esperance”, the national team of Tunisia) – 10 thousand
- Wembley (England) – 8,1 thousand
- Old Trafford (“Manchester United”) – 7.5 thousand.
- Maracanã (Flamengo and Fluminense) – 7.3 thousand
- “San Siro” (“Milan” and “inter”) – 6,7 thousand
- Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) – 5,8 thousand
- The vélodrome (Olympique Marseille) – 5,5 thousand
- “Da Luz” (Benfica) – 3.2 thousand
- Stadium. Johan Cruyff (Ajax and Netherlands) – 3.1 million
- “Monumental” (“river plate”) to 2.6 thousand
- Tottenham Hotspur (Tottenham) – 2.4 thousand.
- “Azteca” (“America”, “Cruz Azul” and the national team of Mexico) – 2,3 thousand
- “Soccer city” (team South Africa) – 1,6 thousand
- Celtic Park (Celtic) – 1.5 thousand
- “Azadi” (team Iran) – 1,4 thousand
- Dragao (Porto) – 1,3 thousand
- Juventus (Juventus) – 1,2 thousand
- Al “Park” (“Palmeiras”) – 943
- “Parc des princes” (Paris) – 932
- Stamford Bridge (Chelsea) – 842
- “Saint-Denis” (France) – 817
- Centenario (Uruguay) – 687
- “Besiktas Park” (“Besiktas”) – 676
- “Mane Garrincha” (Brazil) – 658
- Metropolitan stadium. Roberto Melendez (team Columbia) – 606
- “Railway Station” (“Glasgow Rangers”) – 564
- “Turk Telekom Arena” (“Galatasaray”) – 563
- Donbass Arena (Shakhtar) – 564
- Luzhniki stadium (CSKA and Russian national team) – 563
- Beijing national stadium (team China) – 558