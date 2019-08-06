The doping test the player showed the presence of pregnancy
Donnell “D. J.” Cooper
American basketball player Donnell “D. J.” Cooper, who also has the citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was disqualified for two years for the substitution of doping tests, according to “Soviet sport”, citing the TV channel “360”.
According to the publication, the Slovenian RTV found out that Cooper gave to the study of the urine of his wife.
Doctors have found that the basketball player is at a good gestational age in the sample was discovered the hormone is gHC, which generates the placenta during carrying a child.
It is noted that the disqualification applies until 20 June 2020.
We will add that in 2009, Cooper got a list of the 30 most promising players among the teams of American colleges.
In 2013 he participated in the NBA draft, but was not chosen and went to Europe.
He played for the Greek PAOK, Panathinaikos and AEK.
The last place of work was the club “Monaco”.
In 2015, he became the champion of VTB United League in assists in one game – 23.