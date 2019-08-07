The double wearing the wrong pants: new picture of Putin sparked a wave of ridicule in the network
August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
President of Russia Vladimir Putin (or his double) is once again caught in the pants of his.
The pictures that posted a political strategist Alexey golobutsky, was made during a visit to the educational center “Sirius”. “Today’s double is clearly not suited to the next pants” — ironically golobutsky.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alex golobutsky published photos from the ceremony Putin a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown soldier in Moscow and drew attention to the traditional long trousers, which is the Russian leader.
