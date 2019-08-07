The double wearing the wrong pants: new picture of Putin sparked a wave of ridicule in the network

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Двойник надел не те штаны: новое фото Путина вызвало волну насмешек в сети

President of Russia Vladimir Putin (or his double) is once again caught in the pants of his.

The pictures that posted a political strategist Alexey golobutsky, was made during a visit to the educational center “Sirius”. “Today’s double is clearly not suited to the next pants” — ironically golobutsky.

Двойник надел не те штаны: новое фото Путина вызвало волну насмешек в сети

As previously reported “FACTS”, Alex golobutsky published photos from the ceremony Putin a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown soldier in Moscow and drew attention to the traditional long trousers, which is the Russian leader.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.