The “double zombie” Angelina Jolie of Iran arrested for blasphemy (photo)
A resident of Iran Sugar Tabar, which is called “double zombie” Angelina Jolie arrested.
Sugar famously puts on the social network Instagram to your photos, in which she resembles Hollywood star and heroine of the animated film “Corpse bride” at the same time. 22-year-old Sugar tells that her photo is the result of makeup and photoshop. Although it was rumored that she made 50 plastic surgeries to look this way. According to Iranian women, she publishes pictures in Instagram for fun.
The girl has fans (she has nearly 27 thousand subscribers). However, not everyone in conservative Iran, her experiments in social media delight. The Daily Mail reports that Sugar accused of blasphemy, incitement to violence, as well as in income funds is unacceptable and promotion of the youth to corruption.
Tabar was arrested on a warrant issued by the court of Tehran. What will happen to the Instagram star is not yet very clear.
