The DPRK again launched missiles and threatened South Korea and the United States payment for the holding of joint military exercises (PHOTO)

Loading...

North Korea conducted on Tuesday the launch of two unidentified shells from the East coast province of South Hwanghae. This was reported by news Agency Yonhap, citing the joint chiefs of staff of the Republic of Korea.

“We are monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and support combat readiness”, – said in the Committee.

According to Yonhap, the shells started are probably the ballistic short-range missiles. It is reported that the missiles were fired at 5:24 and 5:36 (23:24 and 23:36 Moscow time) from the North Korean Yugo-ZAPADNOGO OKRUGA Quail in the southern province of Hwanghae. Both flew about 450 km at an altitude of about 37 km. the Minister of defense of Japan Takeshi Ivaya said the Agency Kyodo that the missile launches are a serious threat and a serious challenge to the security of the country.

Previous missile launches, the DPRK was held on 4 and 9 may and 25 July – all of them were tested in operational-tactical missiles. In addition, over the last two weeks it already the fourth launch.

Tested on the background of criticism of the joint exercises the U.S. and South Korea from Pyongyang. The foreign Ministry of the DPRK published a statement in which he called began on Monday is command-staff doctrines of the two countries “violations of a number of agreements” concluded between Pyongyang and Seoul. “The U.S. and the South Korean authorities in public a lot of ranting about the dialogue, but then draw their swords to strike us on the sly,” – said in a statement the foreign Ministry.

Approval of the North Korean foreign Ministry, the US expand its military hostile actions against the DPRK, placing large numbers of offensive military equipment to South Korea, and “ignore its commitment to suspend military exercises” given at the summits in Singapore and Panmunjom.

“The above facts prove that the U.S. government and South Korea do not have the political will to implement the joint statement in which they pledged to improve relations between the DPRK and the U.S. and inter-Korean relations”, – reads the statement of the official representative of the foreign Ministry of the DPRK released by the permanent mission of the Republic at the UN. It leads to RIA “Novosti”. According to North Korea, Washington and Seoul had not changed its position and continue to see in the DPRK the enemy.

“The current situation cools our desire to implement the U.S.-North Korean agreements and the North-South agreement, which also affects the prospects for future dialogue,” the statement said. “We have warned several times that the joint exercises will inhibit progress in relations between the DPRK and the United States, as well as in inter-Korean relations,” says Pyongyang. The statement stressed that the exercise “will lead the DPRK to review their previous steps.”

“If the U.S. and the South Korean authorities continue to ignore our warnings, relying on blind luck, they will have to pay a high price for it,” warns the Ministry. The statement also said that Pyongyang can “start looking any other way than rapprochement” with Washington and Seoul.

The us-South Korean exercises include practicing the actions of commanders and armed forces using computer simulations. The main purpose of the exercise is to train Staff on crisis management and readiness assessment South Korea to exercise operational control of troops in wartime. According to preliminary data, the maneuvers can last until August 20.