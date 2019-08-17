The DPRK again launched unidentified missiles (PHOTO)

Loading...

The military in North Korea has launched two missiles toward the sea of Japan, their type is unknown, according to the Agency Yonhap, citing a South Korean military command.

According to the joint chiefs of staff, the shells were launched in the North Korean city Tokchon. No other details, including their type, range and maximum height of the military is not provided. According to Primgidromet, background radiation in Primorye territory, which borders North Korea, is 12-13 Mr/h this figure corresponds to the norm.

After the new missile launch in sea of Japan in South Korea held an emergency meeting of the Council of national security of the country, the results of which Seoul and warned North Korean side that the continuation of rocket launches could lead to the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

“It seems that Pyongyang carried out the launch in protest against the ongoing command and staff exercises, which are conducted by the military of South Korea and the United States,” – said the representative of the administration of Korea.

According to the report of the chiefs of staff Committee (CSC) of the Republic of Korea, starts were made on Friday from the area of the County Chonchon on the East coast of the country in Gangwon province at 08:01 and 08:16 (02:01 and 02:16 GMT). “The range of flight of shells amounted to 230 km, flight altitude at apogee was reached in 30 km, and maximum speed was Mach 6.1 or more”, – stated in the message.

This sixth launch, Pyongyang carried out over the last three weeks and the eighth since the beginning of this year. The last one was held on August 10. Then, according to Japanese and South Korean military launched two ballistic short-range missiles that flew about 450 km.

Other missile launches, the DPRK was held on 4 and 9 may and 25 July – all of them were tested in operational-tactical missiles.

Tested on the background of criticism of the joint exercises the U.S. and South Korea from Pyongyang. The DPRK foreign Ministry issued a statement in which he called began on Monday is command-staff doctrines of the two countries “violations of a number of agreements” concluded between Pyongyang and Seoul. “The U.S. and the South Korean authorities in public a lot of ranting about the dialogue, but then draw their swords to strike us on the sly,” – said in a statement the foreign Ministry.

Approval of the North Korean foreign Ministry, the US expand its military hostile actions against the DPRK, placing large numbers of offensive military equipment to South Korea, and “ignore its commitment to suspend military exercises” given at the summits in Singapore and Panmunjom. According to North Korea, Washington and Seoul had not changed its position and continue to see in the DPRK the enemy.

“The current situation cools our desire to implement the U.S.-North Korean agreements and the North-South agreement, which also affects the prospects for future dialogue,” the statement said, stressing that Pyongyang can “start looking any other way than rapprochement” with Washington and Seoul.