The DPRK blew up a communication hub on the border with South Korea: the country has led troops in combat readiness
The situation escalates. North Korea wants to send troops to the border region, writes “Lenta.ru”.
On the border between the two Koreas, an explosion occurred
A column of smoke in the area of the industrial complex in the North Korean city of Kaesong noticed Monday afternoon, June 16. The unification Ministry of the Republic of Korea (South) reported that at 14:49 local time, the DPRK authorities blew up the inter-Korean communication. Then came the official statement of Pyongyang that the building was “completely destroyed by a terrible explosion,” however, a minute later at 14:50.
In Seoul said that North Korea planned ahead and openly announced this “unfriendly act”. We are talking about the words Kim Jeong — sister of the leader of DPRK and first Deputy head of the Department of the Central Committee of the workers ‘ party of Korea. On 13 June she warned that South Korea will soon see the useless destruction of a liaison office at the border.
The North and South led his troops to combat readiness
The explosion occurred a few hours after the news about the DPRK’s plans to enter the military in the demilitarized border region. As mentioned in the statement of the General staff of the Korean people’s army, Pyongyang was studying the action plan, according to which the region will return to army units. It was noted that this will be done to “turn the front line into the fortress” and to strengthen vigilance against South Korea.
In Seoul said in response that South Korean troops are on high alert. The Ministry of defence stressed that serious about the situation and in coordination with the US is closely watching its development. In addition, immediately after the explosion of the communication of South Korea convened an emergency meeting of senior security personnel.
As noted by the South Korean news Agency “Yonhap”, no further information on the movement of its troops, the DPRK has not provided, but we can talk about demilitarized areas around the city of Kaesong and the mountains kymgansan. Military were withdrawn, and to facilitate the now defunct inter-Korean projects in the field of economy and tourism. In addition, the parties to the agreement 2018, removed its soldiers from posts in the joint security area in the border village of Panmunjom.
North Korea has cut off all communication lines with the South last week
On 9 June, the DPRK unilaterally terminated the communication with the southern neighbour through all channels of communication, including military and special line between the top leadership of the two countries. The last straw was a series of incidents with the dispatch of propaganda leaflets from South Korea in balloons. The DPRK leadership is always very painfully reacted to this agitation and has repeatedly called for southern partners to influence the situation. Pyongyang said that Seoul has resulted in “inter-Korean relations to the end point” and therefore have nothing more to discuss “at the negotiating table with the authorities of South Korea, causing over time only be disappointed.”
In recent months, relations between the two countries significantly deteriorated, and in the border of the demilitarized zone a few times and shootings occurred. The DPRK has repeatedly pointed out that South Korea is undermining the peace initiatives, because it allows you to send across the border propaganda leaflets, and also continues to strengthen its army with US assistance.
North Korea has promised retaliation for the dissemination of propaganda leaflets
June 15, Pyongyang warned South Korea about the planned military retaliation for distributing campaign leaflets that activists on the balloons sent across the border to the North. “Our invincible revolutionary army carry out an act of vengeance for the insult of our people, who have never been so outraged,” — said in the message.
Two days before this, Kim Yu-Jeong said that Pyongyang is preparing a new step in response to the sending of propaganda leaflets. Then she called Seoul’s enemy and said that the time has come “with confidence to end the relationship with the authorities in South Korea.”
South Korea, in turn, accused the organization of defectors from North Korea — “the Alliance of the movement for free North Korea” in violation of the law on inter-Korean cooperation. Authorities said that these activists illegally pass things across the border: crossing leaflet and bottle with rice in balloons. Seoul was also thinking about how to enshrine in law the ban on such actions.
At the same time, the Russian coreect Konstantin Asmolov noted that legal restrictions need to enter before. According to him, Pyongyang has repeatedly raised the issue of distribution of leaflets, however, Seoul was justified by the fact that it can not forbid people from such actions. While balloons flew up from the edge zones which can be accessed only by special permit.
Pyongyang has accused Washington of disrupting dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S.
Earlier in July the Minister of foreign Affairs of the DPRK Lee Seon Gwon said that relations between his country and Washington for two years has become hopeless, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula day by day going to worst. According to him, a spark of optimism for a peaceful prosperity faded under the onslaught of pessimistic nightmare. The Minister stressed that the country no longer intends to abandon anything unilaterally and intends to develop a nuclear shield.
Lee Seon Gwon explained that Pyongyang has taken a number of measures to improve relations, including abandoned nuclear test, but did not see response from the United States, and only heard “proud talk” the American leader Donald trump and the help of the army of South Korea.
“It was found that “improving relations” between the DPRK and the United States means the overthrow of the regime, “guarantee of security” — nuclear preemptive strike, and “building trust” is a regular isolate and stifle the DPRK. (…) There is nothing more hypocritical than unfulfilled promises,” he said.
June 25 will mark 70 years since the Korean war
The conflict between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea lasted three years, from 25 June 1950 to 27 July 1953. Often it is seen as a proxy war between USA and their allies and forces of China and the Soviet Union. In the end, the parties signed a truce at the border, held at the 38th parallel, created the demilitarized zone. The DPRK since at least six repeatedly stated that it does not intend to abide by the truce. A peace Treaty between the parties was never signed.
