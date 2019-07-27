The DPRK is experiencing the most severe recession in 20 years due to crop failure and sanctions (PHOTO)

Loading...

North Korea’s economy is experiencing the deepest economic crisis over the past two decades, the Associated Press reports, citing the Central Bank of South Korea. Recession has led tougher international sanctions and a poor harvest.

According to the South Korean Central Bank, the GDP of North Korea in 2018 compared with last year fell by 4.1%. The reduction takes place for the second year in a row, and the new figure was the worst since 1997, when GDP dropped by 6.5%, reports “Interfax”.

The DPRK does not officially publish its economic indicators., therefore, the Seoul in his calculations forced to use data from unofficial sources.

The drought and heat last year negatively affected the agricultural sector of the DPRK, notes the AP. In addition, in recent years sanctions against North Korea only increased, in particular, due to held in 2017 sixth and currently last nuclear tests.

We add that previous deep crisis in the DPRK was accompanied by a terrible humanitarian disaster, which came on 1995-1999. Mass starvation of that period, the official propaganda is disguised by the euphemism “Difficult hike”. The famine was accompanied by cases of cannibalism, looting and epidemics. According to some, the victims of the humanitarian disaster became to 3 million people (2 million according to UN estimates), however, the North Korean authorities acknowledged the death of only 10 thousand people.

At the moment the situation of North Koreans also worrying the international community. According to experts, North Korea 10 million people (approximately 40% of the population) live at risk of hunger.

Crop failures are only one of several factors that lead to food shortages and economic crises, experts say. And the other reasons directly or indirectly arise from the politics of Pyongyang. Among them are called planned economy, low productivity of agriculture, international sanctions and various restrictions imposed in response to the militarization of the DPRK and the development of nuclear weapons.