The DPRK launched two missiles towards Japan (PHOTO)

The DPRK launched two missiles into the sea of Japan, according to South Korean Agency Yonhap, citing defense Ministry of the country. The launches were 5:34 and 5:57 local time (23:34 23:57 GMT).

According to the South Korean military, the shells flew from the area of Vonson. The flight distance was about 430 kilometers. Thus, the rockets were similar to those that were launched by Pyongyang in may this year.

“Our military is closely monitoring the situation with the new launches, remaining in a state of readiness”, – said the Agency. They also believe that the DPRK has tested a new short-range missiles, reports Reuters. According to the source Agency in the Ministry of national defense of Korea, allegedly new missile flew about 690 km, and the other is 430 km away and Both fell into the sea of Japan. The South Korean defense Ministry is trying to establish whether we are talking about missiles of the same type.

As reported by the Agency Bloomberg, the South Korean Authorities plan to discuss the launching of rockets with representatives of Russia and China. The representative of South Korean Ministry of defense, Choi Hyun-soo demanded North Korea “to stop actions that do not help efforts to reduce military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”

According to Japanese Agency Kyodo, North Korean missiles have not reached the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they did not represent a threat to national security.

The TV station NHK quoted the defense Minister of Japan Takeshi Ivaya that are currently being analyzed rocket launches, and if it was a ballistic missile, the tests in the DPRK would be a violation of UN resolutions.

Missile tests Pyongyang carried out on the background of the refusal of South Korea and the United States to cancel joint military exercises in August, which the DPRK sees as a threat to its security.

In may after weeks after starting it became clear that the missiles launched by Pyongyang may not be North Korean, and Russian. It was reported that they look exactly the same as the Iskander missiles, which the Russian military is actively sold abroad and has recently deployed in Syria. “Iskander” are of particular interest to North Korea, as designed to fly at an altitude of about 40 km with the possible adjustment of navigation in flight. These missiles are exploit weaknesses in missile defense, the United States and South Korea, which are armed with missile batteries and Patriot missile defense system THAAD.