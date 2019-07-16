The dragon from “Game of thrones” flew into a clip of AGON
After a year of experiments the group I returned to the softer sound of your musical material and releases the first single from the forthcoming third album – “You are 20“.
Presentation of the new track took place simultaneously with the premiere of the video in which the female lead went to the Queen dramedy Irina Gorbacheva. It is worth noting that the actress of theatre and cinema rarely starred in a music video works, but after hearing the absurd idea of the future of the clip, passionately gave their consent to participate.
The case when you see person for the first time and feel like it is a long-time member of team AWESOME
the band says.
Filming of the clip took place in Kiev and took about a day. Postranecky the story, which is set in DC and naphthalene in the modern streets of the capital, the abrupt change of imagery, scenery and radical plot lines – all this banter on nostalgia for the 90s, which many nostalgic’t even caught.