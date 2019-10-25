The dragons in the suitcase Louis Vuitton 1880 pensioner kept the corn
In the back of the pensioner from the dragons for many years was a Louis Vuitton trunk made in 1880. This was reported and posted Soto chest in Kharkiv LiVE user Marina Malewska.
Malewska said that the pensioner was stored in the inside of the suitcase grain of corn. Malewska says that the box is original: the locks and studs are brand labels, and he is made in the traditional brown color with famous logo. As evidence, the author took a few pictures of the chest, taken from different angles.
Antique on the market these chests are worth 10 thousand euros.
According to user Olga Ovchinnikova, at the moment the chest is already in the Museum of the history of Slobozhanshchina in S. Artiukhivka (just 40 minutes drive from Zmiev – ed.).
Fashion house Louis Vuitton is one of the oldest of French Fashion houses. Specializiruetsya in the production of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories luxury segment, as well as jewelry. The hallmark of the brand are their bags. Founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton.