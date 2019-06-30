The drawbridge over the Thames celebrates 125th anniversary
Tower bridge in London celebrated its 125th anniversary. The drawbridge over the Thames was opened on 30 June 1894 by the Prince of Wales, who later became king Edward VII and his wife Alexandra, reports TASS.
“I would call tower bridge, probably one of the most recognizable buildings in the world,” – said on the eve of round date the Director of the bridge Chris Earley. According to him, for 2018 it was visited by 865 thousand people. We are talking about those who bought a ticket to climb the pedestrian walkway, located at a height of 43.5 m. Calculate, how many tourists took a selfie on the background of the bridge, is not possible.
“Tower bridge is one of the main calling cards of London. Initially, however, it was a huge steam engine, built with a very practical purpose in the Victorian era”, – told reporters the development Manager of exhibition programs bridge Dirk Bennet.
Steam machines with a capacity of 360 horsepower raised two movable wing of the bridge for the passage of vessels until 1972. By the way, they can be seen today in the Museum building. For people was erected a gallery, so they are not wasting time, could cross the Thames.
Only for the first year of operation the bridge was divorced about 6 thousand times. Now, because of the reduce volumes of traffic, this happens much less often – about 850 times a year, and only at the request of the owners of large size vessels is made for the day.
These days in London are held events dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the tower bridge. Among them – costumed performances, a photo exhibition, symposia.
Earlier it was reported that tower bridge in London included in the top ten most photographed Russians world.