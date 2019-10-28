The dream became a reality: a powerful trailer of the film about Anatoly Lomachenko
The international FICTS festival, which kicks off on 28 October in Milan, Italy, will show the documentary “Papchenko” dedicated father and coach of the Ukrainian champion Vasyl Lomachenko — Anatoly Nikolaevich.
“The film “Papachango” — the only Ukrainian documentary, which is involved this year in the international sports film festival in Milan FICTS. I am confident that our film has all the chances to get a high evaluation of the jury and the sympathy of the audience. The crew works closely with Lomachenko since then, as Vasily began his professional career. The filmmakers visited most of the fights Lomachenko, where he had the opportunity to shoot exclusive content from behind the scenes“—the words of co-producer of the film, deputies of Kyiv city Council Oles Malyarevich website “UKRINFORM”.
Note that the timing tape — 69 minutes, shot her famous sports Director Sergei Dolbilov, specializing in the subject box. The film uses materials taken in California, as well as the birthplace Lomachenko in Belgorod-Dnestrovskiy in the Odessa region. The audience will have the opportunity to see a unique workout, “father-son” on the black sea coast and in their hometown club “Ackerman”. Also about Anatoly Nikolayevich tells his most successful pupils, among them including Alexander Usik and Alexander Gvozdik.
