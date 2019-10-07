The driver didn’t notice: North Carolina school bus dragged and moved student
In Moore County, North Carolina, 12-year-old boy got out of the bus when the driver closed the doors: the backpack of a student caught in the door, the bus dragged him for several metres and moved at the moment when the student managed to break free. The driver charged.
Fortunately, 12-year-old Zion Baker was still alive — now he was discharged from the hospital, the boy is still in bandages after injuries. The mother of a teenager in a fury: her son could have been killed, writes KCRG.
“The bus driver must ensure that children were safe. I’m sending my son to the school bus that he got injured,” said Serena Thomas.
In the words of Zion and his mother, it all happened after the boy got off the bus two girls, they headed down the street, and in that moment, when Zion almost left the bus, the doors slammed shut, holding his backpack.
“She pulled the lever, I was trapped and fell,” says Zion is about a woman who was driving.
The Highway patrol of North Carolina believes that the bus dragged the Zion of about 10 feet (3 meters), by this time he was able to remove the backpack and escape from the trap and then the rear wheel of the bus ran over the child.
“It is very painful. My hand was tire tracks. My veins flushed,” says Zion.
The driver accused of negligence and negligence while driving.
Although Thomas does not believe that the incident was intentional, she was sure that the driver was negligent.
“She was just supposed to observe the children. Have you looked at those girls and thought about the safety of my boy. No, you just said what I thought about it, but didn’t check, did Zion. You don’t get paid for thinking”, says the boy’s mother.
Schools of Moore County issued a statement stating that the employee was suspended from driving. The victim Zion told reporters that too scared to again ride the bus.