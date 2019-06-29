The driver drove into a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville in 2017, sentenced to life imprisonment (PHOTO)

Neo-Nazi James Alex fields, Jr., brought down to death the woman during the riots in American Charlottesville (Virginia), sentenced Friday in Federal court to life imprisonment without parole, reports TASS.

According to the Agency Associated Press (AP), the defendant, before sentencing, apologized for his crime and asked the court for a more lenient verdict.

However, judge Michael Urbanski ruled that the defendant poses too great a danger to society.

We are talking about Federal charges of committing a crime of hate. In March, 22-year-old fields, who is in custody, admitted his guilt on them.

In December last year during the parallel running of the trial jury in Charlottesville found fields guilty of first-degree murder charges at the state level, also sentencing him to life in prison. The formal announcement of a guilty verdict in this process is to be held in July.

Hit a crowd of demonstrators in the U.S. city of Charlottesville (Virginia), which killed 32-year-old activist and lawyer Heather Hayer and another 19 were injured, fields Jr. made on 12 August 2017.

That day, there have been violent clashes of the far right and their opponents after the city authorities decided to dismantle the statue of General Robert E. Lee (1807-1870), was that fought during the Civil war (1861-1865 gg.) on the side of the slave South.

A local resident captured on video the moment the car is gray at full speed enters into the crowd of demonstrators. After that the driver passed back and fled the scene of the incident.

The next day, the police arrested the driver and took him into custody. It turned out that he is a big fan of Adolf Hitler and all his life was a Nazi sympathizer. 7 December 2018, the jury found him guilty of premeditated murder – deliberate hitting on the demonstrators.