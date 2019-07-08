The driver is safe (PHOTO)

The driver of the car received almost no injuries in the accident when his vehicle according to yet unconfirmed reason, left the roadway and crashed into the wall of a house in MISSISSAUGA on Sunday evening.

According to information provided by the regional police Saw, yesterday 8 PM they received a message with information about the collision of the vehicle with the structure 10 of the third line and rose ridge Crescent.

When they arrived on the scene, it was recorded that the car brand Lexus, sedan, black in color, partially crashed into a brick wall at home, lying on his side.

The driver needed the help of rescuers to get out of the car, after which he was taken to a local hospital for examination.

At the time of the collision the house was empty.

Investigators said that two cars were driving near the house when one clipped the other, due to which the latter went off the road and crashed into the wall of the house.

The police blocked the Tacc Drive and Pringle Place on the 10th line for work on the clean-up and investigation.

The house was inspected by a technician on the subject of structural safety.

It was the second such incident in the greater Toronto area on Sunday.

Previously, the Toyota Corolla crashed into a house in Etobicoke.