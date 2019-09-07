The driver of nanotechnology: the network showed photos from Kiev
In the network appeared the picture of the vehicle with innovative upgrade from Kiev – driver attached instead of the standard side mirrors on the door beauty of two glasses, one of which is zoom.
The “improved” vehicles appeared on channel X*vy Kiev in the Telegram.
The said driver with technical savvy, which thus improved their view of what was happening behind the car. This technique was called on channel “nanotechnology”.
“I’m at my mother — an engineer! The progress of nanotechnology,” — said in the recording.