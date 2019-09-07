The driver of nanotechnology: the network showed photos from Kiev

| September 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Водитель с нанотехнологиями: в сети показали забавное фото из Киева

In the network appeared the picture of the vehicle with innovative upgrade from Kiev – driver attached instead of the standard side mirrors on the door beauty of two glasses, one of which is zoom.

The “improved” vehicles appeared on channel X*vy Kiev in the Telegram.

The said driver with technical savvy, which thus improved their view of what was happening behind the car. This technique was called on channel “nanotechnology”.

Водитель с нанотехнологиями: в сети показали забавное фото из Киева

“I’m at my mother — an engineer! The progress of nanotechnology,” — said in the recording.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr