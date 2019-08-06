The driver of the truck accidentally broke 10 thousand bottles of beer and paralyzed traffic
More than six hours it took a team of 29 firefighters to remove the consequences of a very unusual state of emergency in the suburb of Mannheim in the southwest of Germany where more than 10 thousand bottles of beer were on the road and partially paralyzed the movement of vehicles.
This writes the AP informs enovosty.com/news.
According to local law enforcement authorities, a truck with a full trailer load of foam, which was about 1280 boxes were supposed to deliver it from the city of Heidelberg North of the country, however, this was not true.
After just over 10 kilometers from the starting point, while traveling on the highway the trailer leaned inside the boxes broke through the side wall of the truck and the avalanche has slipped directly into the roadway.
The result has been irretrievably lost about 40% of the total load. 53-year-old truck driver was prosecuted. According to the police, the cause of the incident was the fact that it is poorly secured cargo.
The company that ordered the shipment, estimated the damages of 12,000 euros (13 $ 360). Also another 30 000 euros will have to pay for the repair of damaged equipment.