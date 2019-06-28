The driver who rammed the crowd in Charlottesville, received the punishment
James A. fields, Jr., who in 2017 rammed a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, was sentenced to life in prison, says CNN.
Fields was sentenced to the death penalty, but he entered into an agreement by which he pleaded guilty of 29 of the Federal crimes of hate. Fields will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.
Before sentencing, the fields addressed the judge and said:
“I wanted to apologize. I ask forgiveness from my mother for what he put her through all this. Every day I think about their actions and how that could change. I’m sorry.”
22-year-old fields was dressed in a gray-white jumpsuit and during the meeting acted indifferent.
Fields was 20 years old when he joined the white nationalists. He made arrival on demonstrators who opposed the right-wing activists in Charlottesville, Virginia. As a result of collision killed 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer.
After the closure of the court, the mother Heyer, Susan Bro, told reporters that the apology of the fields was just the latest attempt to get a shorter period.
“He is the least sincere person I have ever met,” said Bro. She said that he probably deserves the death penalty, “but it will give nothing”.
Bro expressed the hope that it will give a signal to other people in hate groups.
“You’re not going to get away with it, there are serious consequences for this. Theoretically, he caused great harm to the white movement, which I’m glad,” she said.
Thomas Cullen, the American Prosecutor in the Western district of Virginia, said the sentence is “an acceptable result in this case.”
“One of the factors to be taken into account by the court, is whether this will lead to a deterrence effect on the society as a whole. Sending someone to prison for violence will send a message to people with racist and violent views,” said the Prosecutor.
Lawyer fields Lisa Lorish before sentencing argued that life imprisonment is an excessive punishment. She argued that the court should not be sentenced fields to life imprisonment due to the fact that in his records there is mention of mental illness and traumas experienced in childhood.
The judge ruled that fields suffers from mental health issues, and noted that he was treated for years and voluntarily refused treatment at the age of 18 years.
- Recall riots in the city of Charlottesville began in August 2017. After Friday night’s torchlight procession, organized by far-right activists took to the streets by their opponents. The nationalists planned to gather to protest against the decision of the local authorities to demolish the monument to the commander of the army of the Confederate States of America Robert Edward Lee, but instead rally started riots and fights.
- During the rally right-wing opponents of the unknown car made arrival on demonstrators who opposed the right-wing activists in Charlottesville, Virginia.
- One of the main streets there was a column of several hundred protesters, after which the car drove into them. A silver car drove into a crowd of people and then handed back. The accident injured at least eight people, and one person died.