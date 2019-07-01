The drummer of the band Guns N’ Roses was stabbed
There is thesuggestion that the actor had hurt himself.
The drummer of the legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses Steven Adler was stabbed in the stomach after which he was taken to hospital, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
About it reports TMZ. It is noted that the unknown called in service of rescue from the house of a musician in Los Angeles. When police and doctors arrived at the scene, it became clear that Steven is stabbed in the stomach.
Doctors later announced that the injury is not life threatening musician. There is also a suggestion that Adler crippled himself. As you know, the drummer for several years suffered from drug addiction.
Because of the abuse of illegal substances the Adler had to leave the rock band in 1990-m to year. However, in 2012, the musician was included in the Hall of fame rock n ‘ roll as one of the members of Guns N’ Roses.