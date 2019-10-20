The drummer Queen answered critics of “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Roger Taylor, who is the drummer of the band Queen said to all those who left critical reviews of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody”. The musician connects a massive negative reaction to the pictures with the huge popularity of the team where he plays.
The problem is that artists are very famous, and some really do not like this fact. Usually negative rating means that the movie will be successful. Taylor is convinced that ordinary people can assess the situation much better and to understand its meaning more than the critics.
In addition to this, now highly prevalent effect of word of mouth in social networks. According to the drummer, an intelligent person will not rely on the opinion of people who look in the day, 40 films and not enjoy it.