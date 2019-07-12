The drunk inhabitant of Kramatorsk was stolen from the yard of someone else’s car, and returned when they sobered up
The offender was put under house arrest.
A curious thing happened in Kramatorsk, police officers got the message on stealing of the car “VAZ 2106”, the applicant explained that in the morning, going out into the yard, discovered the absence of his vehicle and open the gate to the yard.
Police officers and Kramatorsk began searches of the malefactor. But the next morning the woman told police that the stolen “VAZ 2106″… again stands in the yard, who brought him back — she couldn’t see.
Investigators inspected the car and continued searching for the attacker, and after a few hours detained the suspect.
The thief was a 26-year-old local resident. On the eve of the crime he and his friends had consumed alcoholic beverages at the place of residence of the victim, where we saw the car. When everyone had gone, the guy at night, climbed the fence and opened the gate. Given the fact that the car was opened, and the ignition switch was the key, the attacker freely stole a car and went to the village Kamyshevakha. And the next night, when his brain cleared slightly from the alcohol, the guy returned the stolen car, and quietly disappeared, hoping that everything will be hush-hush.
In fact pre-judicial investigation, the thief was notified of a suspicion under part 2 of article 289 of the Criminal code of Ukraine “Theft”. The sanction of article provides punishment from 5 till 8 years of imprisonment.