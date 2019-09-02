The drunk man got behind the wheel and left the court immediately after the judge forbade him to drive (PHOTO)

Loading...

Provincial police reported that they arrested a drunk driver after he left the court after 5 minutes after the judge forbade him to drive during the year.

Investigators said that the police officer who made the arrest, was in court in Orangeville, Ontario, on unrelated business reason.

A judge sentenced a man, and just a few minutes later he sat in his car and drove it. The police managed to stop the suspect.

It is a 35-year-old man from MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. He’s facing new charges.

The car was seized for 45 days and the man will appear in court again on September 30.