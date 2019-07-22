The Duchess in black: became known why Meghan Markle chooses outfits dark color
Unlike other members of the British Royal family, who usually prefer clothes of bright colors for social and formal events, the dresses Her Highness the Duchess of Sussex are often designed in other colors. Writes about this edition of Marie Claire with reference to Express.co.uk.
At the recent premiere of “the lion King” the Duchess Megan appeared in a black cocktail dress by Jason Wu. In the past she also appeared often in black outfits at social events and sometimes even allowed themselves total-black, which is very rare among ladies of the family Windsor.
Turns out that’s not what Megan wants to appear slimmer or throw the next challenge to the conventions of the Royal dress code (usually outfits black suit for the funeral and days of mourning). To such conclusion came the Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.
In his opinion, Her Majesty chooses black to not too conspicuous, not to leave on the second plan events that she attends and not to outshine the people encountered at the event.
“Appearing in black, she simultaneously solves two tasks: to make more visible the event itself and the people she meets. This is the safest way to ensure that attention (audience and media) focused on things that need her support. Thus, she (the Duchess) also makes it clear that he prefers to pay more attention to business and people.”
The expert appreciates the choice Megan colors of clothing, and stresses that black — “one of the most dynamic and elegant”. Fitzwilliams also in awe of the black dress tuxedo from Judith & Charles, which Her Highness appeared last fall at the gala on the occasion of the premiere of “Hamilton.”
As explained by specialist, though this was the case when “clothing has received more attention” (than the event itself), but that event was connected with the necessity of “making a statement” is to make quite clear and unambiguous statement about the status of Her Highness that “benefited the brand as Sussex and musical.”
In turn, the Duchess of Cambridge, by contrast, usually pick outfits in soft, pastel colors. When Fitzwilliams asked to compare the two duchesses, he said: “I see no rivalry. Kate and Megan — style icons, but completely different.” He added that the difference in the choice of colors of the wardrobe due to the role of the Duchess in the Royal family. “Kate chooses clothes certain shades, usually of medium length and customized fit. She’s wearing relatively modest dresses, dresses up as supposed future Queen.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle broke the Guinness record. In particular, the Royal couple launched their own Instagram account in April of this year, which gave her a platform to communicate with fans and promote their cases, mainly in the field of philanthropy. The popularity of the star couple was so great, Megan and Harry entered the list of the 25 most influential people online at a Time.
