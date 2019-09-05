The duel between the views of Habib and Pare (video)
September 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Dustin Pare
In Abu Dhabi held a duel views of the participants show UFC 242.
In particular, face-to-face participants of the main fight the champion of UFC in lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27-0) and the interim champion, American Dustin Pore (25-5, 1 NC).
The soldiers behaved and respectful to each other, and even priznalis. We will remind, tournament will take place on 7 September.
The Dagestani fee will be $ 6 million.