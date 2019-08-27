The Dynamo again had an unpleasant conversation with the ultras after the match with “Olimpik” (video)
August 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
In the match 5 th round of the Favbet League Dynamo at the NSC Olimpiyskiy are unable to beat the trailing standings Marseille 1:1.
After the match, the people of Kiev, as usual, came to the podium to thank his fans for their support in the match.
The players had to listen to the cascade of criticism.
However, the meeting ended on a positive note.
We will remind, the captain of “Dynamo” Victor Tsygankov took a tough conversation with the ultras after a match with “Brugge”.
In the video you hear profanity: