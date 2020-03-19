The Dynamo appealed to all the fans in the background of the situation with coronavirus (video)
Footballers Kiev “Dynamo” has recorded a video message to fans urging them to protect yourself from coronavirus COVID-19.
The team went into quarantine, stopping the workout due to the suspension of the Ukrainian Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine throughout the country.
In the video the fans asked the team captain Serhiy sydorchuk, Legionnaires Fran Sol and Mikel Duelund and Nikolay Shaparenko and Vitaliy buialskyi.
Note, the FDA designated the date for the resumption of the championship of Ukraine on football.