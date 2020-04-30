The Dynamo entered the top 10 coaches of all time
Valery Lobanovsky
The prestigious British magazine FourFourTwo, specializing in football, has made a rating of the hundred best trainers in history.
In the top 10 included the legendary coach of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of the USSR Valery Lobanovsky. The master closed the “decathlon”.
At the top of the ranking Alex Ferguson, has led the “Manchester United” for 27 seasons and won with the red devils to 38 trophies. 10 more trophies sir Alex won the Scottish “Aberdeen” and 1 with “St Mirren”.
Behind it stands two legendary Dutch coach Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff.
Best coaches in football history (according to the magazine FourFourTwo):
- Sir Alex Ferguson
- Rinus Michels
- Johan Cruyff
- Bill Shankly
- PEP Guardiola
- Arrigo Sacchi
- Matt Busby
- Helenio Herrera
- Ernst Happel Stadion
- Valery Lobanovsky
Recall FourFourTwo have also compiled a top 50 conflicts in the world in the twenty-first century.