The Dynamo forward scored a goal in his debut match in the Turkish championship
Gerson Rodrigues
On the last day of the winter transfer window, the official website of “Dynamo” was informed that the striker Gerson Rodrigues on loan until the end of the season became a player of Turkish the “Ankaragucu”.
After only two days the national team player of Luxembourg to make his debut for his new club in the match of the 20th round of the Turkish championship against “Kasimpasa”.
The debut was successful: on the 50th minute Rodrigues with a penalty kick scored his first goal for his new club, setting the final score – 1:1.
Add that Rodrigues had scored in the match against “Kasimpasa” 110 technical-tactical actions with a success rate of 52%.
The representative of Luxembourg was actively engaged in combat (52 actions per game, 44% – won) went in dribbling (13 actions, 15% are successful), and also played in a pass (40 assists, 73% accurate).
It is noteworthy that in the current season figure of 110 TTD – individually best for Gerson. Dynamo its maximum, the comparable figure was half as much – 70.
Note that the capital club is in the relegation zone in the top division of Turkey.
Recall that Rodrigues has moved to Dynamo last summer. He wanted to sign former head coach of Kiev Alexander Khatskevich, however, new coach Alexei Mikhailichenko player on the field almost did not go.
In the Ukrainian Premier League Gerson played 8 games and scored 2 goals.